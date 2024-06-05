Dhaka University achieves highest-ever spot in QS Rankings, claims 554th position

Dhaka University has been ranked 554th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, which marks the highest spot ever attained by any Bangladeshi university.

The oldest university in the country made a significant jump from its 2024 ranking of 691-700 to 554th in 2025. Previously, DU had been placed in the 801-1000 range for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023. It was ranked 701+ from 2014 to 2017 and 701-750 in 2018. The university's previous highest ranking was 601+ in 2012.

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) also improved, rising to the 761-770 range from last year’s 801-850. North South University became the third Bangladeshi institution in this year's rankings, positioned in the 901-950 range, down from 851-900 last year.

In addition to these three institutions, 12 more Bangladeshi universities were featured among the over 1,500 universities ranked worldwide. These include BRAC University (1001-1200), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Daffodil International University, Jahangirnagar University, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and the University of Rajshahi at 1201-1400 range, as well as East West University, IUBAT, Stamford University Bangladesh, and United International University at 1401+.