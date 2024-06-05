Dhaka University achieves highest-ever spot in QS Rankings, claims 554th position
Dhaka University has been ranked 554th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, which marks the highest spot ever attained by any Bangladeshi university.
The oldest university in the country made a significant jump from its 2024 ranking of 691-700 to 554th in 2025. Previously, DU had been placed in the 801-1000 range for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023. It was ranked 701+ from 2014 to 2017 and 701-750 in 2018. The university's previous highest ranking was 601+ in 2012.
The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) also improved, rising to the 761-770 range from last year’s 801-850. North South University became the third Bangladeshi institution in this year's rankings, positioned in the 901-950 range, down from 851-900 last year.
In addition to these three institutions, 12 more Bangladeshi universities were featured among the over 1,500 universities ranked worldwide. These include BRAC University (1001-1200), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Daffodil International University, Jahangirnagar University, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and the University of Rajshahi at 1201-1400 range, as well as East West University, IUBAT, Stamford University Bangladesh, and United International University at 1401+.
Dhaka University's scores were 23 in academic reputation, 2.9 in citations per faculty, 93.7 in employment outcomes, 45.6 in employer reputation, 11.2 in faculty-student ratio, 1.6 in international faculty ratio, 52 in international research network, 1 in international student ratio, and 11.8 in sustainability, leading to an overall score of 22.4.
The weightage is given to various aspects while preparing the rankings. 30 per cent weightage has been given to Academic reputation, 15 per cent to Employer reputation, 10 per cent to Faculty Student Ratio, 20 per cent to Citations per Faculty, 5 per cent each to International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability, said the QS on its website.
Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States maintained its position at the top of the rankings for the 13th consecutive year. The United Kingdom's Imperial College London secured the second spot, while the University of Oxford (UK) held onto third place. Harvard University (USA) and the University of Cambridge (UK) took fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Singapore's National University of Singapore was the only Asian university in the top 10, ranking 8th globally.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) became the top Indian university ranked at 118 while Quaid-i-Azam University became the top university in Pakistan ranked at 315.