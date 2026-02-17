Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel unveils Ramadan 2026 offerings

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel officially unveiled its exclusive dining offerings for Ramadan 2026. After a press briefing, a special tasting event offered an immersive preview of the hotel’s specially curated iftar, dinner, suhoor, and takeaway arrangements for the holy month.

The event presented a comprehensive overview of the hotel’s Ramadan offerings, thoughtfully designed to cater to families, corporate groups, and social gatherings across all guest segments. The session commenced with a detailed presentation by the management and culinary team, highlighting the inspirations and value-driven approach behind this year’s menu.