Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel unveils Ramadan 2026 offerings
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel officially unveiled its exclusive dining offerings for Ramadan 2026. After a press briefing, a special tasting event offered an immersive preview of the hotel’s specially curated iftar, dinner, suhoor, and takeaway arrangements for the holy month.
The event presented a comprehensive overview of the hotel’s Ramadan offerings, thoughtfully designed to cater to families, corporate groups, and social gatherings across all guest segments. The session commenced with a detailed presentation by the management and culinary team, highlighting the inspirations and value-driven approach behind this year’s menu.
Guests were then invited to an exclusive tasting experience featuring signature iftar favorites, interactive live stations, traditional Ramadan delicacies, and specialty desserts. The elaborate spread brings together Arabian, international, and authentic local flavours, capturing the true spirit of Ramadan on a single table.
Emphasising both quality and responsibility, the hotel ensures the use of farm-fresh and organic ingredients, maintaining premium standards while offering competitive pricing. Adding a thoughtful touch to the dining experience, buffet items are presented with clearly marked food labels including calorie counts, enabling guests to make informed and mindful choices.
For Ramadan 2026, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel introduces an indulgent iftar followed by buffet dinner priced at BDT 3,999 net per person, with attractive discounts of up to 25 per cent. Enhancing its family-friendly appeal, the hotel proudly offers a Kids Eat Free facility.
For late-night gatherings, the buffet suhoor is available at BDT 2,666 net per person, also accompanied by similar group discount benefits and the Kids Eat Free privilege.
Recognising the growing demand for premium at home and corporate arrangements, the hotel has introduced Premium Iftar Takeaway Boxes, curated in three distinct tiers: Silver – BDT 4,500 net, Gold – BDT 6,500 net & Platinum – BDT 8,500 net. Guests can enjoy discounts of up to 25 per cent on takeaway box orders, making them an ideal choice for larger group gatherings and corporate distributions.
Adding excitement throughout the holy month, the hotel will host a special “Dine & Win” contest, offering guests the opportunity to win exciting prizes every day during Ramadan.
Through this initiative, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel reaffirms its commitment to redefining Ramadan hospitality in the capital. offering the finest five-star culinary experience at exceptional value, rooted in togetherness, generosity, and celebration.