London bids to turn disused rail viaduct into its own High Line

London is on track to transform a disused stretch of elevated railway in the heart of the city into a "park in the sky", emulating similar successful schemes in Paris and New York.

Local planning officials are poised to give the first section of the Camden Highline -- named after its famous Manhattan predecessor -- the formal green light next week.

It follows a half-decade of dogged planning, designing and fundraising by an alliance of residents, businesses, politicians and donors to get the project off the ground.

The reimagined 1.2-kilometre (0.75-mile) viaduct will eventually link bustling Camden with the revamped King's Cross district, turning a corridor of overgrown foliage -- adjacent to still-active rail lines -- into a new green space and attraction.

"We're hoping to build an amazing park in the sky," Simon Pitkeathley, who is spearheading the project, told AFP, as he led locals on a regular street-level tour of the planned walkway.

"(It's) going to be a pleasant, beautiful environment in which to move between these very vibrant parts of London."