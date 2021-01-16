Will 2021 be the year of living sustainably for Europe?

No Generation Gap

In September, Aarhus led a survey of 5,000 people in 10 European countries to discover the pandemic's impact on food shopping and consumption, and found substantial shifts.

Almost half said they were more conscious of healthy eating and about three in 10 wanted to continue cooking at home, according to the survey commissioned by EIT Food, an initiative from the European Union.

A third said buying locally was now more important, while nearly 30 per cent would opt for unpackaged products or those with biodegradable or recyclable packaging. More than 80 per cent of both groups said they would continue their new behaviour.

Global commodities giant Archer Daniels Midland Co, meanwhile, has identified "sustainability" as one of the top five global food trends for 2021.

Consumers want to make a positive impact on the environment and many now know more about the links between food systems and labour issues, contamination, water quality and deforestation, the company said in a report based on its own research.

Contrary to widespread assumptions, there is little difference between the generations in levels of desire for climate action, according to the Oxford University survey, part of a project called Europe's Stories.

"That was extremely surprising to us," said Antonia Zimmermann from Europe's Stories. "It shows the majority of Europeans across age groups think more needs to be done on climate change, not only the young."

But there was a difference between a survey in March, before several months of pandemic lockdown, and one in September, when respondents seemed more open to adapting their lifestyles to tackle climate change, the researchers said.

Receiving new information also influenced their choices, Zimmermann said.

For example, only about 40% said they would be willing to eat less meat at the beginning of the survey - but this jumped to 68% after learning livestock production is responsible for nearly 15% of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, she said. "It's one of the areas where Europeans are quite poorly educated still," she added. "We know much more about the environmental impact of using our car or flying, and much less about the impact of our dietary choices."