Women in Science recieve lesser authorship credit than male counterparts

“There is a clear gap between the rate at which women and men are named as co-authors on publications,” said Julia Lane, a co-author on the study and a professor at New York University. “The gap is strong, persistent, and independent of the research field.”

And there was another, even larger, gap.

Women are not nearly as likely as men to be named on patents related to projects that they both worked on - even controlling for all factors, the gap was 59 per cent.

The administrative data that was key to this study came from the UMETRICS dataset available through the Institute for Research on Innovation and Science, which contained detailed information on sponsored research projects for 52 colleges and universities from 2013 to 2016.

It included information on 128,859 people who worked on 9,778 research teams, including faculty members, graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, research staff and undergraduates.

“We have known for a long time that women publish and patent at a lower rate than men,” said Lane, a professor at NYU Wagner and the NYU Center for Urban Science and Progress. “But because previous data never showed who participated in research, no-one knew why. There were anecdotes--like that of Rosalind Franklin, who was denied authorship in a famous nature article by James Watson and Francis Crick despite correctly demonstrating the double helix structure of DNA--but there was no evidence”.