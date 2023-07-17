London exhibition spotlights migrant business owners

From the co-founder of retail giant Marks & Spencer to the owners of a family-run Chinese takeaway, a new exhibition is showcasing migrant entrepreneurs and the role they played in moulding Britain.

They have "shaped all aspects of our lives, from the clothes we wear, to the food we eat, to the apps on our phone, to the furniture in our homes," Matthew Plowright, the Migration Museum's director of communications and engagement, told AFP.

At the museum based inside a south London shopping centre, visitors can wander through areas dedicated to various types of migrant-owned businesses found on a typical British high street, from restaurants to corner shops.