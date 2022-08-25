Using digital media to relax is linked to poor parenting practices

According to a new study, caregivers who use digital media for leisure are more likely to participate in poor parenting practices.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour. The new study led by the University of Waterloo aimed to investigate the relationship between caregivers' use of digital media, mental health, and parenting practices at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. On average, caregivers spend three to four hours a day consuming digital media.

"All members of the family matter when we try to understand families in a society saturated with technology," said Jasmine Zhang, lead author of the study and a master's candidate in clinical psychology at Waterloo.