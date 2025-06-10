Countries that grant citizenship upon marriage
We are citizens of Bangladesh by birth. However, in this era of globalisation, many people wish to hold the citizenship of another country alongside their own, to open doors to new opportunities. One common way to achieve this is by marrying a foreign national.
In the past, letters were a primary means of communication. People would find friends or loved ones through pen pal exchanges. Times have changed. Thanks to technology, it is now much easier to make friends with people from other countries or even find a life partner abroad.
Moreover, studying or working overseas often leads to romantic relationships, some of which end in marriage. There are several countries in the world where marrying a citizen can grant you that country’s citizenship. In some cases, this process is quite simple, while in others, you must meet specific conditions to be eligible for a new passport. Let’s take a look at a few such countries that legally grant citizenship through marriage.
Cape Verde
Cape Verde is an island nation in West Africa, known for its natural beauty. It is one of the countries where you can apply for citizenship immediately after marrying a citizen, without any delay. However, the marriage must be legally recognised. There is also no requirement to live in Cape Verde in order to qualify for citizenship. As a result, the process is straightforward and time-efficient.
Spain
Spain, the largest country in Southern Europe, offers a fast-track path to citizenship. According to Spanish law, if you marry a Spanish citizen and live together for just one year, you can apply for citizenship. Once you obtain Spanish citizenship, you may also be eligible for dual citizenship with countries like those in Latin America, the Philippines, and Portugal. To apply, you’ll need a valid marriage certificate and proof of cohabitation. In many cases, basic Spanish language skills and a general understanding of Spanish culture are also helpful.
Argentina
For many football fans, Argentina holds a special emotional appeal. If you marry an Argentine citizen, you can gain permanent residency and become eligible to apply for citizenship after just two years. You’ll need a valid marriage certificate, proof that you have no criminal record in the country, and a basic knowledge of the Spanish language.
Mexico
Under Mexican law, if you marry a Mexican citizen and live together for two years, you can apply for citizenship. To do so, you must have basic Spanish language proficiency, a valid marriage certificate, and proof of cohabitation. One of the best parts is that you can retain your original passport, as Mexico allows dual citizenship. Additionally, the cost of living is relatively low, and the country is geographically close to the United States.
Turkey
For many, Turkey is a dream destination. In this beautiful country, you can apply for citizenship after three years of marriage and cohabitation with a Turkish citizen. Interestingly, unlike many Latin American or European countries, Turkey does not require knowledge of its language or culture for citizenship. After three years of legally living together as a married couple, you can apply. An added benefit of Turkish citizenship is that the Turkish passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 countries worldwide.
Switzerland
While Switzerland generally has strict immigration policies, it's possible to gain citizenship through a legal marriage. The process is quite straightforward. If your spouse is a Swiss citizen and you've lived together for three years, you can apply for citizenship after five years of residency. Even if you live outside Switzerland, you can still apply for citizenship once you've been married for six years. The Swiss citizenship process is usually completed fairly quickly. Once you become a Swiss citizen, you'll also have the opportunity to live in Europe. To apply, you'll need to demonstrate good integration into Swiss society, such as knowledge of the Swiss language and culture, a clean criminal record, and proof of a valid marital relationship.