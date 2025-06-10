Countries that grant citizenship upon marriage

We are citizens of Bangladesh by birth. However, in this era of globalisation, many people wish to hold the citizenship of another country alongside their own, to open doors to new opportunities. One common way to achieve this is by marrying a foreign national.

In the past, letters were a primary means of communication. People would find friends or loved ones through pen pal exchanges. Times have changed. Thanks to technology, it is now much easier to make friends with people from other countries or even find a life partner abroad.

Moreover, studying or working overseas often leads to romantic relationships, some of which end in marriage. There are several countries in the world where marrying a citizen can grant you that country’s citizenship. In some cases, this process is quite simple, while in others, you must meet specific conditions to be eligible for a new passport. Let’s take a look at a few such countries that legally grant citizenship through marriage.