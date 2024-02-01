Wonderful wedding trends in winter

But let’s not forget the food that sets the mood during the holud; the food before the main food. We know holud is the event of dance and colour and every group has some kind of performance lined up.

So, while you patiently await your turn to spin and swirl, make sure you treat your taste buds to the ever-present holud delicacies such as fuchka, chotpoti, jilapi, pitha and that piping hot coffee.

Grab yourself a plate and don’t miss out on the holud snacking trend, but remember don’t fill up too much because the kacchi is yet to come.

Speaking of performances …