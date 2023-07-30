Vitamin E for a healthy and glowing skin

Vitamins are essential for maintaining the skin’s health and appearance and can be found in numerous nutrient-rich foods and supplements. However, topical vitamin products are also beneficial, especially Vitamin E, as it helps to restore water in the skin and reduce UV damage. It’s also an ingredient found in various skincare products due to its high benefits.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble component found in our sebum (skin oil), creating a natural blockage to retain moisture in the skin. Hence, oily skin contains a lot of Vitamin E since it has more sebum. However, sebum and Vitamin E starts to decrease with age naturally. It can also be diminished by ultraviolet light (UV) from tanning beds, sunlight, and light bulbs like fluorescent, halogen and incandescent.