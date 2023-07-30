Vitamin E for a healthy and glowing skin

Vitamins are essential for maintaining the skin’s health and appearance and can be found in numerous nutrient-rich foods and supplements. However, topical vitamin products are also beneficial, especially Vitamin E, as it helps to restore water in the skin and reduce UV damage. It’s also an ingredient found in various skincare products due to its high benefits.
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble component found in our sebum (skin oil), creating a natural blockage to retain moisture in the skin. Hence, oily skin contains a lot of Vitamin E since it has more sebum. However, sebum and Vitamin E starts to decrease with age naturally. It can also be diminished by ultraviolet light (UV) from tanning beds, sunlight, and light bulbs like fluorescent, halogen and incandescent.
So, how does Vitamin E benefit your skin? According to Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based dermatologist, Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free-radical damage. Unlike various antioxidants, Vitamin E is an extremely hydrating molecule that absorbs water and traps it into the skin. Antioxidants are vital for your skin’s health as they block oxidative damage to cells by removing free radicals. Free radicals are unstable particles that can harm the cells in the body, including skin proteins, DNA, cell membranes, and connective tissue. Therefore, by satiating the free radicals’ thirst for stability, you will enhance the safety of your skin, and it can be done by applying skincare products containing Vitamin E.
Vitamin E also has healing and moisturizing properties that can strengthen skin barrier functions. If your skin has any cracks, the healing benefits will close the cracks while preventing any moisture from escaping. Vitamin E drives the new cells to the surface, accelerating healing, regeneration, and cell turnover. The ingredient is an excellent addition to any skincare routine, especially for dry skin or colder months.
It’s also naturally anti-inflammatory; thus, it can be soothing and helps to calm the skin. Vitamin E is excellent for hydrating skin and serves as a reasonable barrier to the sun.
Now, who should use Vitamin E? Your skin type determines what kinds of products and ingredients you should use. Technically, Vitamin E is beneficial for most skin types; however, Ava Shamban, a Beverly Hills-based dermatologist, does not recommend using the ingredient by people with very oily, super sensitive, or acne-prone skin. The element best suits sensitive, mature, dry, and combination skins.
To reap the true benefits of the ingredient, try to use skincare products that have Vitamin E as their primary component, like serums, moisture creams, toners, cleansers, eye creams, face wash, sleeping masks, day lotions with SPF, sheet masks, cooling mists, and lip balms. The Body Shop Bangladesh has a wide range of products under its Vitamin E line, which uses natural skincare ingredients, ensuring that everything works properly and contributes to keeping your skin healthy.