“Go to HAEFA!”

PricewaterhouseCoopers Foundation has erected two buildings, semi durable structures which shelter the patients and our medical team members from the sun and rain. I must also mention the Semnani family Foundation of Salt Lake City in Utah for their generous support and contribution. They have provided funds for a van and may follow up with sustainable funds for this project. That would be extremely helpful as it is always a pressure to arrange funds. Recently, Monem Economic Zone (MEZ) in Bangladesh has promised significant funding support and medicines for the next one year. I also must mention the DG Health Abul Kalam Azad. He has been most cooperative and is a forward-looking man. He is providing tabs and laptops to the government doctors in the camps and so we can train them with our NIROG (digital medical record system) and give them access to our digitalised records of the patients to work in cooperation.