India not as sincere about our concerns as we are about theirs

The Indian foreign secretary said that India has confidence in Sheikh Hasina's leadership. This statement may be a matter of courtesy, but then again, it may bear significance. After all, the relationship that has persisted long between the Indian government and the Bangladesh government, has been quite to India's satisfaction.
Vinay Kwatra commented that India-Bangladesh relations have reached a strategic level. I feel that the relations between the two countries have been at a strategic level for quite some time now. However, his statement that the entire world values Bangladesh-India relations, is not quite comprehensible.
Geopolitically and economically speaking, India is an important country. Bangladesh has a certain degree of importance globally too. So it would not be anything out of the normal for others to observe the relations between these two countries. China, in particular, will keep a watch on which direction India-Bangladesh relations are turning. The US will do so too.
We want good and strong relations with India where all bilateral issues will be taken into consideration and efforts will be made to resolve any existing problems. But whether I want to or not, I am forced to point out that for over the last 12 to 14 years, India has not displayed the same sincerity about Bangladesh's concerns as Bangladesh has towards resolving India's concerns. India always declares, neighbours first. But when it comes down to reality, we do not really see any reflection of these words. India has not addressed any important need of Bangladesh. Take the Teesta deal, for example. The Teesta deal was almost signed, but it never was actually done, even after so many years. Why? India does not say that the Teesta deal is unnecessary or unjustified. But Bangladesh's interests are being harmed due to India's domestic politics.
Concerning the issue of border killings, at one time both sides would say that efforts are being made to bring this down to zero. But in recent times we are hearing quite the opposite from some of India's leaders. The Rohingya problem poses as a huge burden on Bangladesh. But India simply pays lip service to the matter, does nothing tangible to this end. It should have applied pressure on Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas.
We can, after all, change many things, but we cannot change our neighbours
India has invited prime minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the 18th session of the G-20 summit taking place in New Delhi in September this year. This is a positive step in the relations between the two countries. It will benefit Bangladesh if there are arrangements for the Bangladesh prime minister to meet with the heads of governments of other countries in the sidelines of the summit.
Bangladesh-India relations are vital for the development and advancement of both countries. We always want the relations to remain good and for both sides to uphold each other's interests. Bangladesh-India relations will remain important in the days to come. We can, after all, change many things, but we cannot change our neighbours.
