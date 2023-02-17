India not as sincere about our concerns as we are about theirs

We want good and strong relations with India where all bilateral issues will be taken into consideration and efforts will be made to resolve any existing problems. But whether I want to or not, I am forced to point out that for over the last 12 to 14 years, India has not displayed the same sincerity about Bangladesh's concerns as Bangladesh has towards resolving India's concerns. India always declares, neighbours first. But when it comes down to reality, we do not really see any reflection of these words. India has not addressed any important need of Bangladesh. Take the Teesta deal, for example. The Teesta deal was almost signed, but it never was actually done, even after so many years. Why? India does not say that the Teesta deal is unnecessary or unjustified. But Bangladesh's interests are being harmed due to India's domestic politics.

Concerning the issue of border killings, at one time both sides would say that efforts are being made to bring this down to zero. But in recent times we are hearing quite the opposite from some of India's leaders. The Rohingya problem poses as a huge burden on Bangladesh. But India simply pays lip service to the matter, does nothing tangible to this end. It should have applied pressure on Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas.