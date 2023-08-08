The election is becoming a slippery slope

UNICEF has declared at childhood is up till 18 years of age. Many accept this and many don’t. But then again, many can’t shrug off their childhood even at 40, 50 or even 75. They remain infants. We see many old children around us. It can be amusing at times, but irksome too. It reminds us of how the British once had observed – these children are not ready for independence as yet.

We love children. We see them as innocent angels. But there are some who want to remain children all their lives. That is a problem. Much that a child says is undecipherable. Then suddenly they come up with a gem of wisdom! We pinch their cheeks indulgently, squealing in delight. The child enjoys itself. We have many adults who fit this bill.

Our elders struggled, demanded and fought to usher in Pakistan. For 23 years from then, all we heard was – Pakistan is a nascent nation. At the headquarters Ayub Khan declared, we are not fit for the British style of democracy. The people have not learnt how to vote properly. We need a democracy suitable to our climate. So he came up with his Basic Democracy. Many of us were not pleased.

Ayub left and then so did Pakistan. We achieved independence. We were determined that now we would have democracy. But wait, what did we hear! Socialism was a popular word back then, on everyone’s lips. There was a buzz all around – no foreign ‘ism’ for this land. There would be a socialism suitable for the climate of this country.

A new slogan emerged – democracy of the oppressed. Not all agreed. Some wanted scientific socialism, some wanted people’s democracy, and some came up with neo-democracy. It was an outburst of phraseology. We came up with all sorts of rhetoric, hardly even understanding what we were saying.