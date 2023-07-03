Capital flight to Dubai threatens Bangladesh's economy

Dubai still hasn't become as popular as those countries as a place of residence for the families, but it is not very far from Bangladesh geographically, thus making the numerous facilities of the emirates attractive to the businessmen. In fact, these businessmen often find it more convenient and profitable to keep their families based in Bangladesh and then take them occasionally on trips to the UAE and invest there too, particularly in Dubai.

It must be kept in mind that, after Saudi Arabia, UAE is the second most important destination for Bangladeshi migrants. That is why 'hundi' (illegal money transfer through informal channels) businessmen are very active in sending home remittance of the expatriate workers in UAE. For long now, the hundi agents held control of the lion's share of the expatriate remittance sent back to Bangladesh from UAE. Alongside other countries, now that the golden visa has been introduced in the emirates, capital flight to UAE, Dubai in particular, has increased exponentially over the past three and a half years.

In the first three months of 2023, remittance from UAE through formal channels exceeded that from Saudi Arabia and United States. But these figures may be misleading because this recent projection of remittance may be obfuscating the steadily growing capital flight from Bangladesh to Dubai in recent years.

It must also be kept in mind that many of the hundi-wallas are part of international networks. These hundi-wallas are buying dollars from the expatriates in countries which are important destinations of Bangladeshi migrants, and then selling this to the money launderers who siphon their funds from Bangladesh to Dubai. So if the flow of remittance through formal channels from the emirates increases, this does not mean this will lower capital flight to Dubai.

The finance minister recently said that almost half the overseas remittance comes through the hundi networks. I feel that a huge part of the remittance comes through hundi because of the various benefits and conveniences. That means, if USD 21 billion in remittance comes through formal channels to the country, at least another USD 21 billion to 22 billion or ever more remittance enters in country's economy through hundi in the form of taka. That means, when sending money back home, the expatriate Bangladeshis sell their foreign currency (mostly dollars) to the hundi-wallas abroad. They, after all, get a higher rate for their dollars than declared by Bangladesh Bank. Also, they can send their money in this manner speedily and with no complications or hassles.