Beyond the macabre, the resolute flicker of light!

They came like marauders, engaged in an orgy of destruction, vandalised, set the buildings alight, revelling in the destruction.

Thankfully, no one died although journalists were caught in the mayhem, engulfed in smoke, death staring at their faces.

In the end, the fire was doused, the perpetrators scattered and scarpered, but a deep scar left on the media landscape.

That charred building of Prothom Alo has recently been turned into an exhibition of art with the title ‘Alo’, signifying the undaunted spirit of the profession, encapsulating the resolute message: see through the dark shadow, the light never fades!

The artist Mahbubur Rahman, in his inauguration address, spoke of the haunting void that he encountered amidst the charred remains.

The darkness which engulfed me had multiple layers, one after the other, each denser, more overpowering, said the artist.