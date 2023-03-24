Padma Bridge - Shaping public policies in trade unions

The impressive success of the Padma Bridge has become a matter of discussion in the world media and beyond. However, despite the rise in social dialogue on beneficial public works in recent years, the marked improvement in employment conditions seems to go unnoticed, especially the good practices in promoting decent work in the construction sector, including in large-scale infrastructure projects such as Padma Bridge.
There is evidence from many developed countries that a large number of construction workers, particularly those on temporary contracts, do not have access to social security. Often, the workers who are most in need receive no health support, no proportionate pay and no health and safety measurements. But the way the government of Bangladesh has managed to provided health and safety measurements for a 24-hour shift-working work plan, shift allowance, leave entitlement, equal pay for skilled and non-skilled workers in constructing the Padma Bridge – has created an intriguing learning opportunity. Today, because of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s dedicated efforts, the government has successfully protected and advanced the interests of the workers in the construction of Padma Bridge. This includes their pay and job conditions, safer work environment and finally maintained a healthy work/life balance.
Padma Bridge construction had an enormous number of employees, not only in on-site construction but also in construction-related professional services and the supply of materials and components. Around 14000 domestic, foreign workers, engineers and consultants worked around the clock to build the bridge; of them 1200 were domestic engineers, 2500 foreign engineers, around 7500 local workers, 2500 foreign workers, and 300 local and foreign consultants. The foreign workers came from twenty countries across the world. It took around 2,765 days or 7 years 6 months and 27 days to complete the construction of the Padma Bridge. This flourishing achievement becomes even more impressive when one considers the relative absence of any noticeable industrial disputes or grievances, either from the domestic or foreign workforces. The government of Bangladesh showed that, robust trade unions, worker’s rights, and social dialogue were always in their core value.
Employment in the construction industry has always been unstable and insecure. The primary challenge against building the Padma Bridge was the extremely long duration of the construction project, due to the project-based nature of the construction industry and constant variations in the demands for labor and the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, throughout the world, we are confronted with increasing forms of precarious jobs. Hazardous employment is even the norm of many developing countries. But this phenomenon was proved wrong by the government, with negligible amounts of grievances and even fewer bargaining dilemmas. Bangladesh has proved that unionization and worker representation could be handled by social dialogue.
The government empowers the trade union legislation by implementing the Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015 to create a friendly environment with concrete action at national and international levels. The Bangladesh Labour Rules (BLR) was introduced on 2015 which has been further amended in September 2022. There was a clear delineation of issues like appointment procedures, salary, other financial benefits, guidelines regarding provident fund. Although in Padma Bridge the maximum numbers of workers were contractual short-term workers, the government ensured that working conditions, such as pay, hours of work, annual leave, training, and health and safety measures were maintained at international standard for everyone across the project.
One of the toughest things for trade unions across the world is to ensure the contract-based short-term workers’ job security and safe work environment. Whilst I was the trade union branch secretary for BAA Heathrow Airport Ltd. Branch-562, I closely observed lots of grievances as well as industrial actions in these subject areas. This is not something new, but Bangladesh set an example by ensuring the threshold to an acceptable standard for rest of the world. The government not only amended the Labor Rules 2015, but also played a crucial role in adapting to changing economic and social circumstances and achieving the productivity gains that were necessary to influence the stakeholders.
Thus, prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s development activities prompt the fact that trade unions are essential for our future economic growth and the resilience of our economy. Government boasted the support for trade union agreements, notably through the legal drive and institutional mechanisms, laws and action framework. The government has amended the Labor Rules 2015, for empowering trade unions. The Ministry of Labor and Employment (MoLE) is in charge of applying, coordinating and establishing trade agreements in order to facilitate Bangladesh’s long-term economic development. The close cooperation between employers and employees is always essential for ensuring the efficient organization of industrial production activities, and to equipping the work force with green and digital skills, and this is where social dialogue comes in. The Padma Bridge Project is an example for the international community on a successful implementation model of unionisation, so that businesses and workers across the country can benefit from economic and social progress.
Bangladesh’s labour rights are on a positive trajectory. Government mega projects for human development have taken our social dialogue in an impressive level. Construction activities of Padma Bridge were always under close scrutiny by national and international stakeholders. Individual grievances were not reported either by professional workers, including the foreign personnel. Foreign workers were in position to compare the areas like pay, hours of work, annual leave, training, and health and safety measures between their native countries and Bangladesh.
Workers are considered the human resources and the supply of labour to run the wheel of development. As they are the backbone of country’s development, provision of their security and rights is crucial. The way the government of Bangladesh has navigated the crucial line between development and ensuring worker’s rights, is nothing short of impressive. The successful implementation of social dialogue will be studied and dissected by public policy experts as well as labor economists, as a monumental success in ensuring a mega project got passed, without compromising in the moral grounds. It is rather unfortunate that this massive achievement is not getting the recognition it deserves in the international media.
*Golam Kabir Bhuiyan is Labour Secretary of Bangladesh Swechashebok League central executive committee and former civil servant in the UK