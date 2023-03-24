Padma Bridge - Shaping public policies in trade unions

Padma Bridge construction had an enormous number of employees, not only in on-site construction but also in construction-related professional services and the supply of materials and components. Around 14000 domestic, foreign workers, engineers and consultants worked around the clock to build the bridge; of them 1200 were domestic engineers, 2500 foreign engineers, around 7500 local workers, 2500 foreign workers, and 300 local and foreign consultants. The foreign workers came from twenty countries across the world. It took around 2,765 days or 7 years 6 months and 27 days to complete the construction of the Padma Bridge. This flourishing achievement becomes even more impressive when one considers the relative absence of any noticeable industrial disputes or grievances, either from the domestic or foreign workforces. The government of Bangladesh showed that, robust trade unions, worker’s rights, and social dialogue were always in their core value.

Employment in the construction industry has always been unstable and insecure. The primary challenge against building the Padma Bridge was the extremely long duration of the construction project, due to the project-based nature of the construction industry and constant variations in the demands for labor and the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, throughout the world, we are confronted with increasing forms of precarious jobs. Hazardous employment is even the norm of many developing countries. But this phenomenon was proved wrong by the government, with negligible amounts of grievances and even fewer bargaining dilemmas. Bangladesh has proved that unionization and worker representation could be handled by social dialogue.

The government empowers the trade union legislation by implementing the Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015 to create a friendly environment with concrete action at national and international levels. The Bangladesh Labour Rules (BLR) was introduced on 2015 which has been further amended in September 2022. There was a clear delineation of issues like appointment procedures, salary, other financial benefits, guidelines regarding provident fund. Although in Padma Bridge the maximum numbers of workers were contractual short-term workers, the government ensured that working conditions, such as pay, hours of work, annual leave, training, and health and safety measures were maintained at international standard for everyone across the project.

One of the toughest things for trade unions across the world is to ensure the contract-based short-term workers’ job security and safe work environment. Whilst I was the trade union branch secretary for BAA Heathrow Airport Ltd. Branch-562, I closely observed lots of grievances as well as industrial actions in these subject areas. This is not something new, but Bangladesh set an example by ensuring the threshold to an acceptable standard for rest of the world. The government not only amended the Labor Rules 2015, but also played a crucial role in adapting to changing economic and social circumstances and achieving the productivity gains that were necessary to influence the stakeholders.