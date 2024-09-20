Opinion
Mob lynching: Punitive action will be taken
The incidents of "mob justice" that we have witnessed, the incident at Dhaka University, has distressed us all. We have taken action in the meantime. Three have been arrested (and another three later on). We will take all steps that are required to tackle such incidents. We want to make it very clear that any form of mob justice, of taking the law into one's own hands or mob lynching, will not be accepted by any means in Bangladesh.
On no way will any extrajudicial killing be accepted. If any such incident occurs, the government will take immediate action and will ensure punitive measures according to the law.
(Law advisor Asif Nazrul's statement made regarding "mob justice" while speaking at a media briefing held Thursday night at the Foreign Service Academy)