What was it that Prothom Alo did?

If there is any room for argument, it can only be over the picture used in the photocard on Facebook. Our newspapers quite regularly use such cover photographs. There are hundreds of examples. The quote of the day labourer was given, accompanied by the picture of the child. That should have been caught by the media's gatekeeping. That is why they made the corrigendum, ensuring the rules of journalism. If it was a newspaper in print, there would have been no scope for immediate correction. But online portals have emerged with the follow-up protocol. As for the rules concerning using a child's photograph, Prothom Alo maintained all the norms. There is no scope for objection there.

Now we can come to the issue of monetary payment to the child in the picture. It is being said that the newsman had paid the child ten taka to take his photograph. I have no idea if that is true. But many feel this is unethical in journalistic professional terms. When you speak to a child who helps his parents with money by selling flowers, you have wasted some of his time when you take his picture. If the newsman pays him 10 taka in humanitarian consideration that he could have sold flowers in that window of time, it seems quite sanctimonious to condemn that and cry foul. You will find information regarding such assistance in academic textbooks on strategies of source development in journalism.

In many countries around the world, when you interview someone, you pay the person a certain remuneration. In a country where there are media reports of billions of taka being looted from the banks, it is hardly fitting to display the holier-than-thou attitude over paying a kid 10 taka.

Look at the matter closely, then ask yourself the question, why do these seven-year-old kids have to sell flowers? Do the country's child labour laws uphold that? Is the state providing these children with their basic needs? Can we just close our eyes to these children's sufferings? Can the state shrug off its responsibility?