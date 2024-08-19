Men vs Bear: Why women will always choose the bear

A few months ago, a question circulated on the internet, ‘’Would you rather be trapped in the woods with a man or a bear?’’ Surprisingly, many people chose the bear over the man. However, this hypothetical question sheds light on a more serious issue in our society, one that makes the choice of a bear more understandable.

Men are called the counterpart of women, they complete each other. Their existence is equally needed in this world. On the contrary, a bear is an apex predator, a beast, capable of eating one alive with its sharp teeth and claws without hesitating even once. So why do women prefer the company of a predator over a man?

When asked for an explanation, most of them said, a bear will attack you, when the animal considers you a threat to its territory or its cubs. Women mostly choose the bear because a bear will not see a woman alone and consider harassing or attacking her for rejecting its company, it won’t evaluate her clothing to see if she deserves to be attacked, and it's not likely to stalk her or violate her without any reason. In most cases, it will want to be left alone.