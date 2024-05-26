Respect for the law is on a steady decline

All sorts of activities that go against the law take place in our country. But it must be kept in mind that until and unless the allegations are proven, no one can be declared guilty. But then again, it is seen that the law is not properly applied in the case of the general people. People at the higher levels get away with crime.

That is why people's respect for law is on a steady decline. People are taking the law into their own hands. That is unfortunate. If people's respect for the law is to be increased, the law must be allowed to proceed along the right path. These matters have become a matter of serious concern for the generations to come.