Opinion
Respect for the law is on a steady decline
Allegations of corruption have arisen against former army chief General Aziz Ahmed (retd) and former police chief Benazir Ahmed. Allegations have also arisen of smuggling being behind the killing of the member of parliament Anwarul Azim in Kolkata
All sorts of activities that go against the law take place in our country. But it must be kept in mind that until and unless the allegations are proven, no one can be declared guilty. But then again, it is seen that the law is not properly applied in the case of the general people. People at the higher levels get away with crime.
That is why people's respect for law is on a steady decline. People are taking the law into their own hands. That is unfortunate. If people's respect for the law is to be increased, the law must be allowed to proceed along the right path. These matters have become a matter of serious concern for the generations to come.
If the government says that it will not protect those against whom corruption allegations have been raised, then we too can hope that the government won't let anyone off the hook. Those against whom the allegations have arisen, have retired. But it is expected that the government in no way exerts its influence in the case that allegations are levelled against those still in office.
If the government says that they refuse to take liability for the recent incidents, does that mean they are admitting that these incidents did take place? Offences are committed by individuals. But it must be seen under whose shelter they commit these offences. If they do so with political influence, then those in power most certainly have responsibility. They cannot evade this. These incidents came to the fore after they retired. But this will have a significant impact on us internationally.
No matter what allegations come forward, thorough investigations must be carried and these investigations must be transparent. According to the law, the accused will be given the facilities to which they are entitled. But these matters must be made public before they go on retirement. The government can sidestep its responsibility.
* Dr Shahnaz Huda is a professor of the law department at Dhaka University