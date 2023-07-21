Equity as the foundation, equality as the goal: Addressing disabilities

In addition, various NGOs, including Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF), and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) such as Handicap International (now Humanity & Inclusion), Action on Disability and Development (ADD International), Plan International, and WaterAid, are actively working towards equity and empowerment for women with disabilities. As an example, WaterAid strives to ensure that WASH facilities are accessible and inclusive for all individuals, including women with disabilities. By advocating for equitable access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities, WaterAid contributes to promoting dignity, privacy, and inclusion for women with disabilities in Bangladesh.

These organisations recognise the unique challenges faced by this marginalized group and strive to address them. They are dedicated to advocating for the rights of women with disabilities, providing support services, and raising awareness about their specific needs. Despite their commendable efforts, these NGOs often face challenges, including limited funding and resource constraints, hindering their ability to reach a wider audience and make a larger impact. However, their determination and resilience continue to drive their work, amplifying the voices of women with disabilities and championing their cause for equity and inclusion in society.

By combining legal measures with targeted initiatives, the lives of disabled women in Bangladesh can be significantly improved. Legal measures provide a framework for protection against discrimination, violence, and abuse, while initiatives focused on awareness, sensitization, and support services challenge social stigma, empower disabled women, and create an inclusive environment. Accessible education and employment opportunities enable disabled women to acquire skills, gain economic independence, and contribute to society, increasing their self-esteem and overall well-being. However, the journey to inclusivity doesn't rest solely on institutions, organizations, or policymakers' shoulders.

It is equally important for us to play an active role. Societal perceptions must evolve, recognizing the capabilities of people with disabilities, especially women with disabilities. Let's roll up our sleeves and get ready to make a positive change! Here are some things we can do to create a more inclusive world for everyone, especially those with disabilities:

Expand Our Knowledge: Let's start learning about disabilities. Take some time to read books, articles, or personal stories that broaden our understanding. It's a small step that can lead to a more inclusive and empathetic society.

Challenge Stereotypes: Let's break free from assumptions and stereotypes about disabilities. Challenge these notions and encourage others to do the same, fostering an open and accepting mindset.

Start Conversations: Let’s start talking about disabilities with family, friends, and colleagues. Share stories, listen empathetically, and promote understanding.

Create Accessible Spaces: Let's advocate for accessibility by supporting the installation of ramps, braille signage, and other accommodations. By doing so, we can ensure that public spaces, workplaces, and schools become welcoming and accessible for everyone.

Volunteer and Support: Let's make a difference by contributing our time, skills, or resources to organizations that support individuals with disabilities. Even small acts of kindness can have a significant impact on their lives.

Mind Our Language: Mind our words when discussing disabilities. Instead of saying "lengra, khora, tera, andha-kana, boyra or pagla", say "Protibondi" or "Person with Disabilities” to prioritise personhood over disability. This small adjustment shows respect and recognizes the individual beyond their disability.

Foster Workplace Inclusion: Let's encourage equal opportunities and reasonable adjustments for employees with disabilities. Supporting inclusive policies helps create a diverse and welcoming work environment.

Stand against Barriers: Let's stand up against discrimination and barriers that individuals with disabilities face. It's important to advocate for fair access to education, healthcare, employment, and social opportunities.

Celebrate Abilities: Let's shift our focus to what individuals with disabilities can do. Highlight their talents, accomplishments, and contributions across different fields. It's time to celebrate their abilities and break down the barriers of perception.

Be a Friend and Ally: Let's be allies to individuals with disabilities. Stand by their side, listen to their experiences, and strive to understand their needs.