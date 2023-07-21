Equity as the foundation, equality as the goal: Addressing disabilities

Which one is proper to address balance? Balance regarding gender rights, balance in exercising freedom of speech, balance in economic opportunities, or any other aspect of life—the key is to find a harmonious equilibrium that respects and values all individuals equally. Is it feasible, however, to treat everyone equally and adapt to their unique requirements and preferences? Imagine you have three younger siblings and you are responsible for them in the absence of your parents. One of your siblings has a disability and requires extra attention and assistance. Hand feeding, carrying from one spot to another, and helping with routine tasks are a few instances. Without this support, the person's quality of life would suffer tremendously. Is it feasible for you to treat all three of your siblings the same way to provide adequate attention for them?
Stevie Wonder, the musical icon, visionary, and inspiring talent with visual impairment, once said, “Just because a man lacks the use of his eyes doesn't mean he lacks vision.” His words beautifully capture the essence of his remarkable journey and the depth of his creative spirit.
But if considering Bangladesh's daily life, is it realistic to say equal rights to all citizens is ensured? Is there a balance and equality of rights between ethnic backgrounds or rural populations living in remote areas and those living in cities? Are there separate facilities for men and women within public facilities? What are the appropriate assistive measures for individuals with disabilities?
Let us focus on a big issue that we collectively witnessed, a lack of consideration for numerous standards in a number of problems in conventional public toilets in Bangladesh. Men, women, children, and people with disabilities all face obstacles as a result of the same features that are publicly available to everyone. Men's, women's, and children's privacy and sanitation requirements are not fulfilled satisfactorily. People with limitations have difficulty effectively accessing and utilising the facilities. The difference in public toilet design shows the importance of specific accommodations. Implementing accessible toilet facilities is critical to addressing all of these problems and ensuring equal access, privacy, and dignity for all of the population in Bangladesh.
But when it comes to people with disability, especially women with disabilities, equal opportunities in Bangladesh often remain a mere illusion. They face significant barriers that restrict their access to basic rights and support in various aspects of life. This situation contradicts the principles enshrined in the constitution of Bangladesh and international agreements such as the United Nations conventions. Both the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Constitution of Bangladesh emphasize the importance of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all individuals, including women with disabilities.
The relevant sections and articles include: Article 3: General Principles, Article 5: Equality and Non-Discrimination, Article 6: Women with Disabilities, Article 9: Accessibility in the CRPD; and Article 27: Equality before Law, Article 28: Equality of Opportunity in Public Employment, and Article 29: Right to Equality in the constitution of Bangladesh. These provisions highlight the commitment to non-discrimination, accessibility, and equal treatment for women with disabilities.
In the pursuit of a fair and just society, the principle of equality holds immense significance. However, when it comes to gender equality through ensuring equity, we still have a long way to go in achieving equal participation of women in all aspects of society. According to studies, conducted by BBS and UNFPA, published in 2016 shows the prevalence of physical and sexual abuse against women in Bangladesh is deeply concerning. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), a staggering 54% of women have experienced such abuse at least once in their lifetime. This indicates that out of every 100 women, 54 have fallen victim to domestic violence.
Furthermore, the BBS reports that within the past year alone, 26.9% of women have faced physical and/or sexual violence from their intimate partners. In essence, this means that out of every 100 women, 27 have experienced domestic violence within the last 12 months. While there is no specific data on the number of disabled women affected, it is highly likely that a significant proportion of them have endured domestic violence.
Women with disabilities are often more vulnerable to abuse, as they may rely on their abuser for care and support. Disturbingly, a study conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) revealed that 30% of women with disabilities in Bangladesh have encountered physical or sexual violence from their intimate partners. This percentage significantly surpasses the national average of 26.9%. Moreover, the same study uncovered that women with disabilities are more susceptible to violence from their family members, including parents or siblings. Their increased isolation from society and limited access to support services contribute to this alarming trend.
Women with disabilities face unique challenges that hamper their full participation. Issues like limited access to education and workplace discrimination pose significant obstacles to their progress. Equity for women with disabilities in Bangladesh is essential, as it aims to provide the necessary support and accommodations to enable them to participate on an equal footing with their peers. Disability encompasses a range of impairments, including physical, cognitive, intellectual, sensory, and mental, that hinder full participation in daily activities.
Recognizing disability as a natural and diverse aspect of the human experience is crucial to granting individuals with disabilities equal opportunities, inclusion, and respect in all spheres of life. Approximately 15 million people in Bangladesh have disabilities, but they lack proper care and treatment. Women with disabilities face limited access to education, employment, and decision-making within their families and communities. The main causes of disability include inadequate healthcare during childhood and low access to disability services. Discrimination, social exclusion, limited healthcare access, menstrual hygiene issues, large amount of dower money for marriage, and educational obstacles profoundly impact their lives. The combination of gender inequality and disability intensifies the barriers they face, resulting in diminished autonomy and heightened vulnerability to discrimination and mistreatment. The absence of proper implementation of inclusive policies and poor infrastructure further impedes their complete engagement in society.
Gender-related violence, including rape and sexual harassment, is a common form of abuse faced by disabled women. Physical assault by family members or intimate partners is often normalized rather than recognized as a crime, and many disabled women report experiencing emotional, physical, or sexual violence from their partners.
The Bangladesh government supports legal and government initiatives through institutions and initiatives such as the National Disability Development Board, National Institute of Disability and Rehabilitation Research, and the National Council for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled. Through these legal measures and government initiatives, Bangladesh is actively working towards creating an inclusive society that guarantees equal opportunities, protection, and empowerment for women with disabilities. The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees the right to equality for all citizens, including persons with disabilities, and prohibits discrimination based on disability.
The rights and well-being of women with disabilities are protected through various legal and government initiatives, including the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 (PWDRPA), the Rules of the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2015 (PWD Rules), and the National Policy for the Development of Persons with Disabilities 2010 (NPDPD).
Empowering disabled women involves their participation in decision-making and promoting entrepreneurship and inclusive education.
The Disability Welfare Act in 2001 and the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2007 have been efforts to protect the rights of disabled individuals in Bangladesh. However, there are significant gaps in ensuring the rights of disabled women, as committees responsible for disability rights lack representation from disabled women. The Act fails to address risk assessments during emergencies and does not protect women with disabilities from exploitation, violence, and abuse, including gender-based aspects. The PWDRPA prohibits discrimination against women with disabilities in all areas of life, including education, employment, and access to public places.
It requires the government to take special measures to ensure their access to education and employment opportunities, prohibits violence against women with disabilities, and establishes the National Council for Women with Disabilities. The PWD Rules complement the PWDRPA by providing additional provisions addressing the needs of women with disabilities, such as gender-sensitive approaches, inclusive education, equal employment opportunities, and support services. The NPDPD serves as a comprehensive policy framework for the development of persons with disabilities in Bangladesh, acknowledging the unique challenges faced by women with disabilities and outlines specific goals and objectives to address them. Addressing the challenges faced by women with disabilities in Bangladesh requires a multi-faceted approach, including strengthening legal measures, enhancing awareness and sensitization, and providing support services.
Strengthening legal measures involves enforcing existing laws and conducting training programs for law enforcement agencies. Raising awareness and sensitization can be achieved through comprehensive campaigns and integrating disability rights education into school curricula. Empowering disabled women involves their participation in decision-making and promoting entrepreneurship and inclusive education. Collaboration and coordination among stakeholders are essential for effective implementation and adequate resources and funding should be allocated to support these initiatives.
In addition, various NGOs, including Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF), and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) such as Handicap International (now Humanity & Inclusion), Action on Disability and Development (ADD International), Plan International, and WaterAid, are actively working towards equity and empowerment for women with disabilities. As an example, WaterAid strives to ensure that WASH facilities are accessible and inclusive for all individuals, including women with disabilities. By advocating for equitable access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities, WaterAid contributes to promoting dignity, privacy, and inclusion for women with disabilities in Bangladesh.
These organisations recognise the unique challenges faced by this marginalized group and strive to address them. They are dedicated to advocating for the rights of women with disabilities, providing support services, and raising awareness about their specific needs. Despite their commendable efforts, these NGOs often face challenges, including limited funding and resource constraints, hindering their ability to reach a wider audience and make a larger impact. However, their determination and resilience continue to drive their work, amplifying the voices of women with disabilities and championing their cause for equity and inclusion in society.
By combining legal measures with targeted initiatives, the lives of disabled women in Bangladesh can be significantly improved. Legal measures provide a framework for protection against discrimination, violence, and abuse, while initiatives focused on awareness, sensitization, and support services challenge social stigma, empower disabled women, and create an inclusive environment. Accessible education and employment opportunities enable disabled women to acquire skills, gain economic independence, and contribute to society, increasing their self-esteem and overall well-being. However, the journey to inclusivity doesn't rest solely on institutions, organizations, or policymakers' shoulders.
It is equally important for us to play an active role. Societal perceptions must evolve, recognizing the capabilities of people with disabilities, especially women with disabilities. Let's roll up our sleeves and get ready to make a positive change! Here are some things we can do to create a more inclusive world for everyone, especially those with disabilities:
Expand Our Knowledge: Let's start learning about disabilities. Take some time to read books, articles, or personal stories that broaden our understanding. It's a small step that can lead to a more inclusive and empathetic society.
Challenge Stereotypes: Let's break free from assumptions and stereotypes about disabilities. Challenge these notions and encourage others to do the same, fostering an open and accepting mindset.
Start Conversations: Let’s start talking about disabilities with family, friends, and colleagues. Share stories, listen empathetically, and promote understanding.
Create Accessible Spaces: Let's advocate for accessibility by supporting the installation of ramps, braille signage, and other accommodations. By doing so, we can ensure that public spaces, workplaces, and schools become welcoming and accessible for everyone.
Volunteer and Support: Let's make a difference by contributing our time, skills, or resources to organizations that support individuals with disabilities. Even small acts of kindness can have a significant impact on their lives.
Mind Our Language: Mind our words when discussing disabilities. Instead of saying "lengra, khora, tera, andha-kana, boyra or pagla", say "Protibondi" or "Person with Disabilities” to prioritise personhood over disability. This small adjustment shows respect and recognizes the individual beyond their disability.
Foster Workplace Inclusion: Let's encourage equal opportunities and reasonable adjustments for employees with disabilities. Supporting inclusive policies helps create a diverse and welcoming work environment.
Stand against Barriers: Let's stand up against discrimination and barriers that individuals with disabilities face. It's important to advocate for fair access to education, healthcare, employment, and social opportunities.
Celebrate Abilities: Let's shift our focus to what individuals with disabilities can do. Highlight their talents, accomplishments, and contributions across different fields. It's time to celebrate their abilities and break down the barriers of perception.
Be a Friend and Ally: Let's be allies to individuals with disabilities. Stand by their side, listen to their experiences, and strive to understand their needs.
With determination and collective effort, we can create a world where everyone's rights are respected, and individuals with disabilities can thrive and contribute fully. Let's take action and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us, bringing equality with ensuring equity as a process of change. Together, let's strive for a society where everyone has fair and just opportunities, and where no one is left behind!
* Md. Mohiuddin Abir is a Grants, Compliance, and Strategic Development Professional
He can be reached out through email- [email protected] or via
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mohiuddin-abir/