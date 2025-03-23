‘No indulgence for attempts that harm stability’ 

But Awami League’s activities give an impression that they did not commit any crime, rather the participants of the uprising are criminals. They did not offer apology and accept their responsibilities. The people of Bangladesh will decide if they (AL) can do politics in the country. Now, the pressing issue is – why is the fallen fascist party’s rehabilitation, instead of holding them on trial, being discussed? It indicates that a conspiracy is still at play. We want the judiciary as well as the people to decide whether the fascist force has any right to do politics in Bangladesh. That is better for all of us.

We should remain cautious and allow nobody to engage in any activities that may lead to instability. At the same time, we should remain careful so that the image of all state institutions is upheld.

***Salahuddin Ahmed is a member of the BNP’s national standing committee.