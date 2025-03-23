Opinion
‘No indulgence for attempts that harm stability’
Bangladesh first – this is the fundamental principle of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Anti-fascist national unity is our strength. Therefore, we cannot indulge in any activities that can damage the stability as well as the national unity of the country. The image of all state institutions must be upheld in national interests.
Just as it is universally recognised that politics should be in the hands of politicians, it is equally recognised that politicians should conduct all political activities in the interests of the people as well as the country.
Regarding ongoing discussions about the rehabilitation of fascist Awami League, we have clarified long ago that Awami League must face trial as a political party. According to Article 47 of the constitution, there remains scope to bring changes to the law of the International Crimes Tribunal to address genocide and crimes against humanity.
If Awami League is brought to trial as a political entity, the court will determine the future of its politics. The court will decide whether it can participate in elections or even continue in politics. But the government shifted its stance, even though it took initiative to change the law and the draft was presented in a cabinet meeting (council of advisers). They later took a decision to prevent Awami League’s political activities through police action.
If they (Awami League) are tried as a political party, and individuals responsible for mass killing and crimes against humanity are brought to justice, everything will be determined through a judicial process. It is essential for us to remember that a mass uprising took place against the politics of Awami League on 5 August.
Through the student-people uprising, the people unequivocally rejected Awami League’s politics. Yet, the fallen fascist force has neither confessed to its guilt nor offered an apology.
As per a political decision while being in the position of prime minister (though unelected), fascist Sheikh Hasina, as the party chief, orchestrated a massacre through different government agencies, with Awami League at the forefront. This is a fact. The people now want justice for the massacre.
But Awami League’s activities give an impression that they did not commit any crime, rather the participants of the uprising are criminals. They did not offer apology and accept their responsibilities. The people of Bangladesh will decide if they (AL) can do politics in the country. Now, the pressing issue is – why is the fallen fascist party’s rehabilitation, instead of holding them on trial, being discussed? It indicates that a conspiracy is still at play. We want the judiciary as well as the people to decide whether the fascist force has any right to do politics in Bangladesh. That is better for all of us.
We should remain cautious and allow nobody to engage in any activities that may lead to instability. At the same time, we should remain careful so that the image of all state institutions is upheld.
***Salahuddin Ahmed is a member of the BNP’s national standing committee.