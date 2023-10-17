Will we read our political weather accurately?

Then, do we need to deny existing foul weather with a view to going ahead? In fact, nobody in this world can deny the weather. One can only defy it. This is the energy which keeps one’s head above water amid a devastating cyclone. Does our nation lack this sort of defiance right at this moment? May be we should look back on primary school’s learning relating to the rights and responsibilities of a good citizen. We can’t claim ourselves a good citizen just reading a bad weather and waiting for the foreign gods to make it good. We are very much aware of everything around us, thanks to the power of our brain. However, we are unaware of ourselves, thanks to our blindness regarding what to do. The most frightening feature of our weather-centric madness is that we have developed a belief system based on the knowledge that we have nothing to do by and for ourselves. Looks like, the only task remaining at our hand is to change the direction of the antenna in line with the wind and keep watching the movie together!

Michael Greenstone once said “Without economists in the room, it is like free for all where everybody is going for their narrow self-interest and there is no voice for efficiency. And what efficiency really means is 'every American citizen'.” It is not untrue that everyone has his own account of profit and loss, whether written or not. Though people talk about economic and social development round the clock, this is their own development they really want. The expectation, however, doesn’t contradict with the modern development theories buoyed by the ‘invisible hand theory’ of Great Adam Smith. So, if someone thinks that he has experienced the mythological development, he might use his power to retain the architect of that development. If someone thinks otherwise, he may use his power as well for a change.