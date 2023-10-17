Bangladesh elections and foreign powers

The next parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are three months and a half away. Somehow, in this context, a lot has been happening in the country by way of the long arm of diplomacy and, not infrequently, of interference by foreign countries, especially the US but also by certain European countries.
The reasons seem to include their geopolitical perspectives relating to securing, consolidating or enhancing their influence and containment of that of their rival states, promotion of their commercial interests and what is being euphemistically called 'helping ensure democratic principles and practices'.
A stream of official visitors of different hierarchical levels from the US and other countries have been coming to Bangladesh over the past several months to discuss and review things relating to electoral governance issues, focusing in particular on how the forthcoming parliamentary elections can be made fair, inclusive and acceptable. They are calling into question the ability and intention of the relevant government institutions, and publicly speak out their opinions. It seems that they have arrogated to themselves the authority for certification of how the elections should be in Bangladesh!
The US has promulgated a new visa policy for Bangladesh to deny visa to those who work one way or another to disrupt the electoral process or capture electoral outcomes through unfair and underhand means in Bangladesh. While a country can determine its own visa and international relation-related policies globally and focusing on different regions or a particular country, fairness would demand consistency of principles in the application of such policies all around, particularly when the country concerned is not a rival power.
In addition to government officials, pre-election observers came from EU earlier and a team from the US is now in the country. They ask searching and even challenging questions to government officials. When responses are not to their satisfaction, they express that publicly and to media. Perhaps it would be better if they gave their suggestions and ideas to the government officials.
Let us all wake up, keep our heads high and backbone strong, and our pride as a sovereign people indomitable. This means we should resolve all our own political issues collectively
And the opposition politicians belonging to different political parties have in fact, all the time, been complaining to the foreign missions, in country or visiting, about the 'misdeeds' of the incumbent government and that elections would not be fare and free under it as if to ask the foreigners to put things right. This would surely imply that these foreign countries are accepted by such Bangladeshis as having the legitimate authority to do so. Certain civil society 'leaders' are also in cahoots with this exercise. This seems that these politicians and others are selling the country's sovereignty short, implying a colonial overhang. As proud citizens of a sovereign state, they should take their case to the people strongly and purposefully for resolution of the impasse through their votes.
It seems that this time around the foreign interference is very intense. It is critically important that all those who intend to govern the country do in-depth sole-searching, shunning a narrow and dependent mentality, to uphold the sovereignty of this nation earned through the blood and lives of thousands of Bangalis.
How can we, the inhabitants of the country liberated by millions of martyrs and of legendary tigers, surrender our pride to narrow political interests and hence invite foreign interferences. Bangladesh is the country that earned independence under the unparalleled leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman, who was compared with the Himalayas by the great revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. We cannot, must not cow down.
Let us all wake up, keep our heads high and backbone strong, and our pride as a sovereign people indomitable. This means we should resolve all our own political issues collectively, all concerned working sensibly and honestly following approaches based on legitimate interests of all segments of population and demands of sovereignty. The ideals of the war of liberation call for such a national political environment. This should ensure political stability and can also help generate appropriate conditions for sustainable development.
* Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad is a freedom fighter, economist, development thinker and environment and climate change expert