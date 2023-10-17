Bangladesh elections and foreign powers

And the opposition politicians belonging to different political parties have in fact, all the time, been complaining to the foreign missions, in country or visiting, about the 'misdeeds' of the incumbent government and that elections would not be fare and free under it as if to ask the foreigners to put things right. This would surely imply that these foreign countries are accepted by such Bangladeshis as having the legitimate authority to do so. Certain civil society 'leaders' are also in cahoots with this exercise. This seems that these politicians and others are selling the country's sovereignty short, implying a colonial overhang. As proud citizens of a sovereign state, they should take their case to the people strongly and purposefully for resolution of the impasse through their votes.



It seems that this time around the foreign interference is very intense. It is critically important that all those who intend to govern the country do in-depth sole-searching, shunning a narrow and dependent mentality, to uphold the sovereignty of this nation earned through the blood and lives of thousands of Bangalis.



How can we, the inhabitants of the country liberated by millions of martyrs and of legendary tigers, surrender our pride to narrow political interests and hence invite foreign interferences. Bangladesh is the country that earned independence under the unparalleled leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman, who was compared with the Himalayas by the great revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. We cannot, must not cow down.



