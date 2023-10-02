AL benefited most from foreign involvement in politics

Foreigners are taking initiatives to resolve the political crisis in Bangladesh as there is no acceptable way of transferring the power in the country and lack of trust in each other.

The big powers are exerting pressure to make the political parties comprehend the importance of discussion and lead them to fair elections.

Rather than paying heed to friendly countries, these countries are being made enemies. In the past, it was the Awami League which mostly benefited from foreign involvement in Bangladesh politics.

Discussants made these observations at a webinar, 'The impact of foreign power in Bangladesh'. The webinar was hosted by Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Sunday. Journalist Monir Haidar moderated the webinar.

Ali Riaz, distinguished professor at Illinois State University, was keynote speaker at the webinar.