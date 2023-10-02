AL benefited most from foreign involvement in politics

Foreigners are taking initiatives to resolve the political crisis in Bangladesh as there is no acceptable way of transferring the power in the country and lack of trust in each other.
The big powers are exerting pressure to make the political parties comprehend the importance of discussion and lead them to fair elections.
Rather than paying heed to friendly countries, these countries are being made enemies. In the past, it was the Awami League which mostly benefited from foreign involvement in Bangladesh politics.
Discussants made these observations at a webinar, 'The impact of foreign power in Bangladesh'. The webinar was hosted by Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Sunday. Journalist Monir Haidar moderated the webinar.
Ali Riaz, distinguished professor at Illinois State University, was keynote speaker at the webinar.
Ali Riaz said the biggest intervention in Bangladesh politics was carried out by neighbour India. He said, ahead of the 2008 election the erstwhile Indian president Pranab Mukherjee promised to army chief Moeen U Ahmed that he would not face any trouble if Awami League came to power
He said that the experiences of 1996, 2006 and 2013 suggest the Awami League benefited most from foreign involvement in Bangladesh politics.
Ali Riaz also commented that the political parties did not ever oppose the involvement of foreigners in Bangladesh politics. The political parties term this as an interference when the matter does not go in favour of their interests, he noted.
In Bangladesh politics, the chances of influence by foreigners and opportunity of diplomatic initiatives especially about elections have been created for several reasons.
The system has been made constitutionally in such a manner that it favours the incumbents.
Regarding the US visa policy, Ali Riaz said this did not happen overnight. The US has expressed its concern about the election several times over the last two years. The position of the government and Awami League over the US visa issue remains unclear.
Party leaders said the US visa policy is supportive of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to holding a free and fair election. They are not worried about it.
AL leaders also said the US visa policy is an interference in domestic politics.
Since 2008, the interest of India in Bangladesh is so profound that all other considerations have been overshadowed.
Ali Riaz said Pranab Mukherjee in his autobiography mentioned the promise he made to Moeen U Ahmed.
Secretary of the non-government organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), Badiul Alam Majumdar, said voting rights are a human right, not only for changing power.
Human rights is not an internal matter and everyone has the right to speak about this, he said, adding that friendly countries are giving their messages in different ways. This is not interference. Instead of paying heed to these messages, they are being made enemies, Badiul Alam noted.
Saying that a fair election is not possible under a party government, SHUJAN secretary said the election commission has been constituted flouting the law.
The control of the election has been shifted to the law enforcing agencies, he said adding the administration has been politicised and there is no level playing field.
Badiul Alam said the 15th amendment has been made unconstitutionally to perpetuate the power.
Senior fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies of National University of Singapore, Sreeradha Datta, said there is no environment of fair election in Bangladesh at the moment.
She said the government and the opposition parties are staying in two corners and there is no trust and belief in each other.
The politicians are creating scope for foreign countries to interfere, Sreeradha Datta added.
She said India feels insecure if any other party rather than Awami League comes to power in Bangladesh. India wants to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh, she said adding India does not support the US visa restrictions.
Sreeradha said the young generation in Bangladesh has hatred towards India. As many youth could not cast their votes in the election of 2018, they have anger towards Awami League and that anger is towards India too. They think whatever Awami League does, India will manage that.
Former Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Humayun Kabir said the foreigners are dictating due to internal shortcomings
As part of the global community, he said, the foreigners have responsibility about issues like human rights, practice of democracy and justice. As there are shortfalls in these areas, the foreign friends are giving advice and these should be considered as expectations, not interference.
About the US visa restrictions, Humayun Kabir said the US thinks just advice will not work for two parties here, given the political reality.
The US is exerting pressure to encourage the political parties to hold a fair election, he said adding the US wants to create an environment so that the political parties understand the necessity of discussions. Through these activities, an acceptable structure will be formed and the next election will be organised.