Elections, United Nations and the debate on foreign intervention

However, such precedence is still rare. In most cases, the UN has been involved in such election processes at the request of the concerned countries and that too principally involves technical assistance. Such assistance has included developing the capacity of the election commission, the election tribunal or the election administration, reforming the election laws, voter education, etc. As this is generally done at the request of the member state, there is nothing dishonourable about the issue. In Nepal, the UN has been providing such election assistance from 2008.

UN involvement can be uncomfortable for a country if it is about certification regarding the fairness of the election or if the UN is in charge of the election supervision. The UN can appoint its peacekeeping mission and other offices in its task to create an environment conducive to elections. Over the past two decades, the UN has been directly involved in the supervision and conducting elections of a few African countries riddled with civil war. Even Bangladesh had been a part of the peacekeeping missions in some of these countries.

Bangladesh’s state of security cannot be compared to that of those countries. At the same time, the manner in which Bangladesh’s election system has broken down, cannot be ignored. Also, over the last few years Bangladesh has been internationally castigated for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and suppression of dissent. Given such circumstances, the possibility of UN involvement in Bangladesh’s next election, even on a limited scale, cannot be dismissed. The opposition and a large number of voter aspirants may even welcome such a move. This, however, may sit uneasy with the government.