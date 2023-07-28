14 congress members write to US envoy to UN on Bangladesh

A total of 14 congress members of the United States called for a free and fair election in Bangladesh under the supervision of the United Nations. They also urged the UN to act immediately to suspend Bangladesh’s membership at the United Nations.

The congress members sent the letter to the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Virginia’s Republican congressman Bob Good posted a tweet regarding the letter on Thursday.

“The people of Bangladesh deserve free and fair elections. I sent a letter to the U.S. Ambassador to the UN with 13 of my colleagues, expressing concern over violence by the Bangladeshi government against peaceful demonstrators,” reads Bob Good’s tweet.