Who are actually determining the future of the election?

We have probably accepted the unfortunate fact that the decision pertaining to how our election will be held, is to come from outside the country. That is why we have to look towards the BRICS summit. It has become important for us to discuss and determine how far Xi Jingping is extending his support for Bangladesh there. Or we have to try to comprehend the significance of Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s visit. We have to focus our attention on the G-20 summit. We have to embroil in arguments over how meaningful was the selfie taken by Joe Biden with the prime minister there. We are having to lose sleep over trying to find out what was discussed at the official and the exclusive meetings between Modi and Sheikh Hasina. Everyone is having to keep tabs on why the French president Macron visited Bangladesh, what he had said, and how much had he praised the Bangladesh government.

We are having to keep our eyes trained on the Indian newspapers. They are regularly publishing analyses on Bangladesh, the Bangladesh election and the state of democracy. The Indian press has never been so focused on Bangladesh before. We are having to read everything – what the New York Times is writing, what the Foreign Policy is saying, and also what the state controlled press in Russian and China are saying. There is inevitably one question or the other raised every week at the press briefing of the US state department.