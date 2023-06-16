Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said recently that it didn’t matter at all if people from her country didn’t fly to the United States, adding that “there are other oceans and other continents in the world.”

“We will not be dependent on others, who will not give us visas,” she said.

Her comments came in response to a warning from Washington that it would slap visa restrictions on Bangladeshi citizens who undermine the democratic election process at home.

The new US visa policy was announced ahead of national elections that are due to be held in the South Asian country by January 2024.

The last two general elections, held in 2014 and 2018, were marred by allegations of massive vote rigging and intimidation of opposition activists, charges denied by Hasina’s government.