Global activities on fair elections in Bangladesh step up

Overall, there has been an increase in global initiatives, interest and activities over Bangladesh’s 12th national parliamentary election. China and Russia had been critical of the activities of the US and other western countries concerning Bangladesh’s polls.

In the meantime, Bangladesh’s two major political parties remain at loggerheads over the issue of the election time government. And experts observe a sense of unease within the government over the stance and activities of the western countries aimed at ensuring a fair election. They feel that the stand of China and India is a matter of relief for the government.

Global activities for fair elections in Bangladesh came to the limelight in May, when the US announced its new visa policy. At the same time, however, various programmes to take forward multilateral cooperation between the two countries continue. As part of all this, a delegation of the US Congress is in Bangladesh at the moment. Ed Case, Democrat congressman elected from Hawaii and Richard McCormick, Republican congressmen elected from Georgia, arrived in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday. Foreign ministry sources in Dhaka say that the two congressmen have come to see the state of the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.