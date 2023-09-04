It may be a game for you, but…

The referee of the election game that is to take place in December this year or January of the coming year, is the election commission. They are accused of being partial, biased towards one particular party. Everyone knows that the referee’s hands and feet are tied. He has been appointed at the liking of one particular club. The referee’s whistle blows when the club blows its whistle. That is why the issue of a club-neutral referee has arisen.

Meanwhile, the election bells are ringing. No matter which party it may be, they are determined to get the trophy. Their wealth, money, honour, prestige, life and death, everything is entwined in this trophy. They must win it. And now publicity and propaganda has begun over the game. The contesting clubs have kept their cards up their sleeves. It is all about how they will step up their attack, how they’ll take control of the field and guard the goal post. One club doesn’t know the strategy of the other. They work on assumptions, throwing stones into the dark.

A long time ago the Aga Khan Gold Cup would be played in Dhaka. This was Pakistan’s largest inter-club tournament. Top players from all around Pakistan’s province would come to Dhaka and rule the grounds. An Indonesian club at the time would regularly attend. If any club won the cup for three consecutive times, that is, if they became champions, they would received the Gold Cup. Indonesia’s club became champion twice consecutively. In the finals they faced a club from Dhaka. This is about the year 1970. I don’t quite remember which club it was, probably Mohammedan Sporting Club or EPIDC.

After half time, there’s a scuffle in the field. A free-kick was granted or a red card shown to a player of one of the teams for breaking the rules. And that was it. A brawl broke out. The spectators in the gallery were already all riled up. There was a ruckus, fist fights, skirmishes and more. Even EPR mounted police couldn’t control the frenzied crowds. Four died, hundreds were injured. The game was disrupted. The club supporters fought, broke their arms and legs, even died. But the players remained totally unscathed.

In the game that’s scheduled for December or January, we, the public, are the spectators in the gallery. We want to watch a good game, full of close competition. But none of us are unbiased about the clubs. We want the club of our choice to win. It doesn’t matter how they win. If the game is disrupted, a battle will break out. Limbs will be broken, lives will be lost, shops and houses will be burnt down. The clubs don’t care who dies. It all about power. Falling back from the power struggle means suicide, it means bidding farewell to heaven.