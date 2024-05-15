China widening area denial

China’s fast economic growth and progress in civilian and military technology since 1980s were key drivers to navy’s modernization. Despite slow economic growth at the beginning of 2020s, China did not alter the course of naval programs. During 2022 and 2023, the PLAN commissioned its “eighth Type 055/Renhai-class cruiser, eight more Type 054A/Jiangkai II frigates, and one comprehensive submarine rescue ship. In addition, the PLAN launched one Type 075/Yushen-class amphibious assault ship, five cruisers and destroyers, two newer Type 054B frigates, and three nuclear-powered submarines.” “The total tonnage launched and commissioned in 2023 was about 170,000 tons, compared with 110,000 tons in 2022, although still somewhat lower than the 200,000-ton annual average prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Naval analysts assessed that the decrease in tonnage production is likely have covered by advanced technologies in new platforms. The PLAN surface fleet strength is projected to be 430 by 2030.

The most significant development since 1996 has been the aircraft carrier program and modernization of the nuclear submarine fleet. PLAN has two operational aircraft carriers Liaoning (Type 001) and Shandong (Type 002) as of 2024. The third, Fujian (Type 003), completed eight day long first sea trial in May 2024. The fourth (Type 004), possibly with nuclear propulsion, reportedly is under construction. Liaoning and Shandong had their first operational deployment during the ‘targeted military operations’ that PLAN conducted around Taiwan ahead of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August 2022.

Liaoning was built on the hull of 67,500 ton ex-Soviet aircraft carrier Varyag (Kuznetsov Class). China purchased the hull without machinery and equipment through a Macau based private tourist venture project in 1998. But upon arrival in 2000, the ship was docked in Dalian naval shipyard. Liaoning was commissioned in 2011. Shandong, the second aircraft carrier was built on own design and constructed domestically. It was commissioned in 2019. The third 80,000 ton Fujian is also designed and built domestically. It is likely to join the PLAN end of 2025 or early 2026. China’s aircraft carrier fleet is not of the same capability like its immediate rival USA which has 11 aircraft carriers all powered by nuclear technology. Its submarine fleet is all nuclear. USA has battle hardened experience over a hundred years in carrier operations in different parts of oceans including the Second World War and other major wars. China has plan to have a fleet around six aircraft carriers by 2030/2035. Next three carriers could be built with nuclear propulsion technology.