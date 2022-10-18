May Russel’s blood usher in a humane world

“Before Russel’s birth, Kamal, Jamal, Rehana, Khoka uncle and I were at home. We were tense. Ma was with Boro Fupu and Mejo Fupu (paternal aunts). A doctor and a nurse arrived. Time seemed to have stopped. Jamal and Rehana kept falling asleep only to wake up again. We stayed awake the entire night to welcome the youngest member of the family. Mejo Fupu came out with news. We had a baby brother. Our joys knew no bounds. We couldn’t wait to see our baby brother,” this is how prime minister Sheikh Hasina remembered the moment of her younger brother Sheikh Russel’s birth in the book titled ‘Amader Choto Russel Shona’. It was an October night of 1964.

Let’s fast forward to another night in August 1975.

The melancholic sound of the bugle cut through the stifling darkness of the night. The morning sky turned blue in sorrow. On 15 August, a house at Dhanmondi Road 32 was soaking in blood. The map of Golden Bengal was forever stained by the killing of its own father. Little Russel’s pleadings to stay alive were drowned in the cacophony of a sten gun held by devils disguised as humans. Never before had the world been witness to a dawn as gruesome as this.