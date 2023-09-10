Education: Weighing the odds between English medium and English version

It may be interesting to note here that some of the schools during COVID-19 took tuition fees and annual charges into consideration. Dhanmondi Tutorial is one of them. Despite so many factors, especially in the COVID situation, Dhanmondi Tutorial stood beside parents.

Parents should not be disheartened for not being able to send their children to English medium school. The National and international curriculum may be different but the rules of grammar are the same everywhere, whether in English medium schools or English version schools. It depends on teachers and students -- the way the teacher explains and the way a student understands.

Spoken English depends on practice. A student may be good at grammar but may be shy and have a lack of practice and lack of confidence in speaking in English. English medium students talk in English at school from a very tender age and sometimes even at home. Spoken English is completely a matter of practice. By reading story books, English newspapers and magazines, listening to audio clips, everyone can develop their English. A child cannot blame their parents for not providing them English medium education rather than English version education. In the University of Dhaka, medical colleges, engineering universities, most of the students are from Bengali medium.

It is time to wake up. In days to come only certificate-based education won’t work in the long run. Skills will win the race. At the same time English in the workplace would be mandatory. Be it English medium or English version, one should try to focus on self-development. Parents should not feel bad for not being able to send their children to English medium school. Under the National Board a student has to sit and complete the whole exam at a time whereas the British Curriculum is divided. A student may appear for half of the exams in the May-June Session and the rest in the January Session (Edexcel/Cambridge).

There are some English version schools in Dhaka which are really doing great such as Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, Ideal School & College, and Willes Little Flower School & College. They compete in various English related competitions and win. They have won on merit. So students should concentrate and move on, forgetting about the medium or version and believe in themselves.

* Sharda Zaman works as an Invigilator at the British Council in Dhaka