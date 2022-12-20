Awami League's general amnesty and Hefazat's 'valid' demands

Awami League's recent 'general amnesty' is nothing new. After the system was introduced for party-based local government elections, the scope to assess the popularity of candidates has shrunk. Many are becoming candidates by virtue of blessings from senior leaders of the party, much to the annoyance of the other aspiring candidates. While some withdraw their candidature, others remain in the fray. And their number is on a steady rise.

They are now known as 'rebel candidates'. The party declared that the rebel candidates will be permanently expelled from the party. That made no difference. Many of these 'rebels' have defeated the party's 'nominated' candidates and won the elections. This has proven that popular candidates do not always get party nomination. Patronage, blessings and transactions play a role in nominations. The voters do not want who the party does.

It has been like that from the start. This happens in the national election too. An example of this is Haji Salim of Lalbagh, Dhaka. He once contested against the Awami League candidate as an 'independent candidate' and won. Replying to a journalist's question during the election campaign, he claimed that Sheikh Hasina had nominated him as an independent candidate. I heard that myself. He still is there, a solid asset of the party. There are many others like him.

Rebel candidates don't merely contest in the union and upazila parishad elections -- the contests are fierce. There are clashes and killings too. Then when the rebel candidate wins, he is welcomed back with open arms into the party for his 'invaluable contribution' to the party and the nation.