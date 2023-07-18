Hero Alam assaulted, what will the DMP commissioner do now?

The candidate of Dhaka-17 by-polls Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alma was beaten and a group of people wearing 'boat' badges were seen attacking him as if hitting a snake or an animal. They were seen pulling at his white panjabi, trying to shove him to the ground, kicking him and holding sticks at his head. Hero Alam was seen trying to get onto on a rickshaw, but having been chased again, he got off the rickshaw and started running. After that, he live streamed from a hospital.

This was the situation of Dhaka-17 by-polls, but the role of the police has stirred discussions on social media.