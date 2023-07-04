Police to play an absolutely neutral role: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said police will play an absolutely neutral role in the by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency.
"I give a hundred per cent guarantee. You observe the election on 17 July and see whether you find proof. If you don't find the proof, I will leave," the DMP commissioner added.
Golam Faruq made these remarks while talking to newsmen after a meeting to exchange views over the law and order situation of the by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency at the election commission on Tuesday.
Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting held at the conference room of the Nirbachan Bhaban.
The election to Dhaka-17 constituency will be held on 17 July. The voting will be held through ballot papers and CCTV cameras will be installed. Seven candidates will contest in the election and they started campaigning soon after allocation of electoral symbols on 26 June.
After the meeting, the election commission secretary Jahangir Alam also spoke.
He said the voting will be held at 75 spots on 17 July and directives have been given to hold the elections in a fair and peaceful manner.
Jahangir Alam said the EC has full confidence in the police and the election will be fair and inclusive.
The constituency fell vacant after the death of film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) on 15 May.
The Dhaka-17 constituency comprises Gulshan, Banani, Bhasantek and cantonment.