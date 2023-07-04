Police to play an absolutely neutral role: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said police will play an absolutely neutral role in the by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency.

"I give a hundred per cent guarantee. You observe the election on 17 July and see whether you find proof. If you don't find the proof, I will leave," the DMP commissioner added.

Golam Faruq made these remarks while talking to newsmen after a meeting to exchange views over the law and order situation of the by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency at the election commission on Tuesday.

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting held at the conference room of the Nirbachan Bhaban.