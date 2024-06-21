The misunderstood man of A Doll's House: Defending Torvald

A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen, published in 1879, is considered a powerful piece of feminist literature. Nora’s departure, her speech, the dramatic fight— every bit of this play can be viewed and analysed from a feminist standpoint. Even after almost 150 years since its publishing, the play shows deeper truths about our modern culture and mindsets.

It is important to point out that Ibsen himself said that this play was not written with women’s liberation in mind, but human liberation from social conventions. But, of course, a piece of literary work can be interpreted in many ways, and this analysis looks into one such perspective.

All three acts of this play three take place in the Helmer house. Nora is the beautiful wife of Helmer. Eight years prior to the setting of the play, Nora commits fraud of which Krogstad, a lawyer, is aware. He blackmails her throughout the most part of the play by threatening to expose her secret to her husband if she does not prevent his impending termination. In the end, her husband finds out and scolds and insults her. However, being assured of no future harm, he calms down and attempts reconciliation. Nora believes to have seen his ‘true side’. She believes she is treated as a doll for his amusement, and not a proper human being. With this in mind, she leaves her husband and their three children in a quest to find herself.