Bangladesh delta: Towards securing water future

This week, the world converges in New York at the second UN Conference on water. The focus on water, through a second stand-alone global conference, comes after four decades since the first one in Mar del Plata (1977). The world over, the past decades has seen that water can no longer be regarded as a ‘given’, within or among the countries.

The prevalent notion of addressing water just by augmenting supply faces critical ‘limits to growth’ as even the wettest country or part(s) of a water-endowed country is under growing stress or uncertainty. Following the CoP (Glasgow, 2021), the UN acknowledged, “Unlike most other natural resources, it has proven extremely difficult to determine water’s ‘true’ value.” It is just fitting that, this week, the Global Commission on Economics of Water issued a seven-point Call for Action.

Exceptional global appreciation of water also comes as the global community approaches the mid-timeline of the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development. While the SDG6 aims at securing water all round, most people view six targets of the SDG6 as slightly additional to WASH (water and sanitation) agenda. Many development practitioners contend that, at the national or regional level, focus on the SDG6 and its inter-linkages with the relevant SDGs lacks the deserving attention or interest.

As much as the world approaches the mid-point of the SDGs, we also are at the mid-point of the UN Water Action Decade (2018-‘28). Both combined, the ambition and transformative actions remain missing. Given the complexities, shortage and disruptions around water also leads the global community to approach water in a wider lens: as water-climate nexus or water-food-energy nexus. The latest update on IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report underlines how climate change induced heat increase might severely impact on water availability worldwide.