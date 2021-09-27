Adolescence and the importance of reproductive health services

The fallouts of adolescent marriage have been identified as lack of education, malnutrition, failing health and dependency. In most case in our country, marriage means the end of all potential for a young girl. The figures remind us that the overall situation of adolescent girls does not go in favour of the development of the girls, the community and the country's overall socioeconomic development.

Our existing programme for the protection of adolescents' reproductive health must pick up pace. Alongside the necessary reproductive health and counselling services at a grassroots level, there must also be public awareness mobilisation and motivational programmes.

The prevailing laws to prevent child marriage must be enforced properly and the participation of all is essential for building up a women-friendly society. And along with the service provided at the health centres, health education must also be introduced in schools and madrasahs. Family planning services must be ensured for girl victims of child marriage and programmes must also be adopted to increase the awareness of other members of the family.

Everyone's concerted efforts are required to implement the slogan, 'No marriage before 18, no child before 20.' The family planning directorate and others must all endeavour to motivate married young girls to delay pregnancy by means of extended birth control.

On World Contraception Day, we must commit ourselves to understand our duties and responsibilities to increase awareness in this regard and work towards that end.

* Md Mahbub Ul Alam is a family planning expert and technical director, USAID Sukhi Jibon Project, Pathfinder International Bangladesh.