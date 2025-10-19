Opinion
Youth trapped in social media: Scroll, click, repeat
This era is called the digital era, where most of the younger generation are living in a filtered bubble world called social media. Almost every citizen in developed and underdeveloped countries has a mobile phone. Most mobile phone users are not just using their phones to communicate manually; they are going online to be social over social media. As for social media, most of its consumers and active users are of the younger generation, aged between 12 and the early 30s. This age group is behind the rise, gaining popularity and revenue from every social media platform.
The journey of social media began with SixDegrees.com, then Friendster, MySpace, and in the early 2000s, Facebook was born to dominate the field. From the beginning, the younger generation are pioneers in using these platforms. The popularity of social media spreads among young people.
These platforms were first used just for online communication, then became a source of entertainment, and now, eventually became the livelihood for many people, especially among the youth. Social media was created to bring people together, make friends online, search old pals, meet different people on the other side of the world, share photos, post status, comment on posts, like content, direct or private messaging. It was all about creating a digital community on the internet.
Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Reddit, Twitch, Discord, etc, are now popular social media platforms among general users. These media platforms can be run on desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, on every device. People use these platforms regularly on their handy smartphones for multiple purposes. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, etc, can be seen working for political or entertainment purposes too.
Social media platforms are a medium for communication and entertainment, but they are quietly changing people's lifestyles and reshaping their way of life ethically. Like all other inventions, social media has advantages and disadvantages. And all of its effects impact the younger generation. The older generation also uses social media, but does not depend on it. They have jobs, life goals, hobbies and have separated their online and offline lives.
But the younger generation, especially millennials and Gen Z, are building their life around social media. They consume social media 24/7. These young people consider internet access crucial to their needs like basic human needs of food, clothes, shelter and such. They use it for various purposes and fulfil their needs. They use it for educational purposes, political timeline checking, entertainment, creative work, business, etc.
They see this platform as a way to make their life convenient. But they started to overconsume social media at some point, which could sometimes lead to brain rot, short attention span, and other problems. Millennials (born in 1981-1994) are struggling to build a career in non-creative fields, planning for families, better housing plans, etc.
Their dependence on the internet and making everything about social media could lead them to disappointment. Unlike millennials, Gen Z are those whose lives depend on social media circles. Digital algorithm gives them an online version of dopemin. They lack attention span and can't focus on something for too long. In education, they are struggling to do basic reading and calculation. At the high school level, general American students can not read the time on an analogue clock; they need a number or just check the time on their phone. Even their reading habits have been destroyed. In Malaysia, students in the first year of undergraduate studies struggle to finish reading a normal book. The young generation is struggling with real-life skills. The Gen-Zs don't like the idea of 9 to 5 jobs or a conventional jobs.
They seem more interested in digital creative jobs like content creation, influencer, rapper, artist, gamer, and streamer. They would do the job as long as it requires less work, less activity, more money, and more fun. They are also not interested in pursuing careers simply because they don't like being ordered or working under someone. Even though they have an independent mindset and want to be their own boss, in the end, they lose financial independence due to bank debts.
The younger generation is often addicted to devices. Most kids nowadays are called iPad kids for their overconsumption of the iPad. Kids are known for their doomscrolling habit, where they continuously scroll and continuously consume random subjects for hours. Their attention span is compared with the memory of goldfish. They eat, sleep, sit, walk, do daily work, and do their daily work everywhere they need their dose of the internet. They would naturally break out if they couldn't be online for a day. Young people run their businesses mainly on social media, like TikTok shops, and naturally, they spend most of their time and effort on them. Their livelihood depends on the internet. Some want fame instantly by being on social media and earning money by doing nothing.
The younger generation lives in a world filled with filter bubbles where nothing seems impossible; they can be whatever they want and see what they want to see. If they maintain their consumption of social media in a healthy manner, they can thrive in life, but if they lose track of time online and waste their youth on something that does not match real-life skills and provides no advantage to their career, they cannot. As for the older generation, social media is a tool to use; for the younger generation, it is an environment where they exist.
*Samiha Haider is 2nd semester student at the Media Communication and Journalism Department of North South University.