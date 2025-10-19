Youth trapped in social media: Scroll, click, repeat

This era is called the digital era, where most of the younger generation are living in a filtered bubble world called social media. Almost every citizen in developed and underdeveloped countries has a mobile phone. Most mobile phone users are not just using their phones to communicate manually; they are going online to be social over social media. As for social media, most of its consumers and active users are of the younger generation, aged between 12 and the early 30s. This age group is behind the rise, gaining popularity and revenue from every social media platform.

The journey of social media began with SixDegrees.com, then Friendster, MySpace, and in the early 2000s, Facebook was born to dominate the field. From the beginning, the younger generation are pioneers in using these platforms. The popularity of social media spreads among young people.

These platforms were first used just for online communication, then became a source of entertainment, and now, eventually became the livelihood for many people, especially among the youth. Social media was created to bring people together, make friends online, search old pals, meet different people on the other side of the world, share photos, post status, comment on posts, like content, direct or private messaging. It was all about creating a digital community on the internet.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Reddit, Twitch, Discord, etc, are now popular social media platforms among general users. These media platforms can be run on desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, on every device. People use these platforms regularly on their handy smartphones for multiple purposes. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, etc, can be seen working for political or entertainment purposes too.