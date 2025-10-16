AI can lead to strategic collapse if strong plans fall short

In an era of rapid change, artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t a novel idea anymore – it’s what’s changing the world and industries around us. In areas ranging from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and retail, AI-fueled plans hold the potential to look deeper, work faster, and make choices described as smarter.

However, even some of the strongest companies in the world have faltered, despite having detailed plans and access to state-of-the-art AI tools at their disposal.This paradox, where well-known companies fall even though they have implemented strong AI-driven strategies, warrants closer examination.