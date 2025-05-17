How AI could erase higher education’s soul

The modern university is undergoing a quiet revolution—one that threatens to strip it of its centuries-old soul. Artificial intelligence, with its algorithmic tutors and hyper-efficient credentialing systems, promises to democratise education like never before. Yet in doing so, it risks eroding the very essence of what makes higher learning transformative: the slow, messy, profoundly human process of intellectual maturation.

This is not merely a technological shift, but a philosophical one—a collision between digital precision and analog depth. The outcome will determine whether universities remain crucibles of wisdom or devolve into credential factories optimised for the attention economy.

Digital education platforms excel at what they do: scaling knowledge with machine-like efficiency. AI tutors like Khanmigo adapt in real time to student needs, offering personalised instruction at a fraction of the cost of human professors. Massive open online courses (MOOCs) from Harvard, MIT, and Stanford have made Ivy League lectures accessible to millions. Algorithms now grade essays, detect plagiarism, and even suggest research directions—tasks that once required human labour.