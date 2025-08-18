AI is changing the world, how will you prepare?
Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI), the world is changing at a rapid pace. If you fail to keep up with this speed, you may soon find yourself becoming “irrelevant”. So, how can you stay in step with the times or how can you prepare yourself? Machine learning and AI researcher at the University of Oklahoma in the US, Md Manjurul Ahsan writes for you.
You may find some comfort in knowing it that the struggle to properly harness AI is a challenge not only in Bangladesh but also throughout the whole world.
Even if we don’t think about the thrill of uncertainty about where AI will take us eventually, we can at least make efforts to prepare with the knowledge we do have in hand.
Not a warehouse of facts, but a factory of thought
AI can now design entire courses, answer questions, and even create exam papers. Does that mean the need for educational institutions is fading? The answer is no. Rather, their role is changing. The main task now is to cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity among students.
A student may write an essay using ChatGPT. But, are the arguments sound? Is the information reliable? Could it be written even better? The ability to ask such questions and find the answers is what will set a student apart.
In the past, teachers in schools and colleges taught us values and ethics. Now their responsibility will be even greater. From digital literacy to AI ethics—that is, practising the ethical use of technology—these must now be included in the classroom.
Teachers must move beyond the idea of “I know everything, and I will teach you all” and instead, embrace the mindset of “Let us learn together and solve problems together.”
Universities offer more than just academic study. They create opportunities for teamwork, debates, and social interaction. These human skills—often called soft skills—are something AI can never provide. Such skills will become the most valuable in the job market.
For those studying in technical fields
Even if AI can write code, the need for programmers or engineers will not vanish. Rather, the nature of their work will shift. AI may handle routine coding tasks, but designing the architecture of a software or system, identifying complex problems, and planning an entire project will still require humans. Coders will become more like “system architects” or “problem solvers.”
The challenge here is that learning just a programming language will no longer be enough. One must acquire skills in system design, algorithm optimisation, project management, and properly guiding AI models. In short, it is not just about “how to write code”, but about “which code or tool to use for solving which problem.”
For those studying outside science or engineering
AI can analyse data, detect patterns, and even compose poems or essays. But what it cannot do is truly understand people. Therefore, those studying literature, social sciences, business administration, or economics also have plenty of opportunities. They just have to move beyond old ways of thinking.
AI may instantly find out what percentage of people in a given area live below the poverty line. But a sociology student can explain the social causes behind that poverty, how it affects family relationships, and which human-centred interventions are needed to rise above that. This empathy and contextual understanding are beyond AI’s reach.
A student of Bangla or English literature knows how to use words to stir human emotions. A student who studied ‘communication’ knows how to craft a message that inspires people towards positive action. This ability to tell stories is essential in marketing and driving social change. Such mastery will indeed remain in human hands.
Put simply, if technology is a powerful engine, then the arts, business, and humanities are its steering wheel, determining the direction in which the engine runs.
Ten basic skills essential for the AI era
1. Analytical ability: Questioning any information. Verifying its accuracy and depth.
2. Creativity and innovation: Generating new ideas. Thinking outside the box.
3. Emotional intelligence: Understanding one’s own and others’ emotions. Managing emotions effectively.
4. Sense of ethics: Distinguishing between right and wrong. Using technology responsibly.
5. Communication and storytelling: Simple presentation. Speaking or writing in a way that influences people.
6. Digital and AI literacy: Using modern technology and AI tools effectively.
7. Cross-cultural understanding: Being respectful of diverse cultures and perspectives in a globalised world.
8. Leadership and collaboration: Working in teams. Having the ability to lead.
9. Negotiation and conflict resolution: Having the skill to persuading others with reasoning and reaching an understanding.
10. Adaptability: Having the mindset to adjust to fast-changing circumstances.
Ten technical skills essential for the AI era
1. Complex problem-solving: Identifying the root causes of complex technical problems and designing solutions.
2. System thinking: Understanding how the different parts of a system work together.
3. AI and machine learning: Understanding AI models, training them, and applying them.
4. Data analysis and decision-making: Analysing vast amounts of data and making decisions accordingly.
5. Cybersecurity: Knowledge and skills to keep digital systems secure.
6. Prompt engineering: Giving AI precise instructions to get the best results.
7. Project management: Managing a product or service from start to finish.
8. Human-computer interaction: Designing technology that is simple and effective for all users.
9. Cloud computing: Proficiency in platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
10. Software architecture: Designing the foundations or structures of large and complex software systems.