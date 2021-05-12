Bangladesh must maintain its strategic neutrality

There are signs of a strategic polarisation emerging in the Indo-Pacific region. The long-standing adversity between the US and China is deepening further. The strategic competition between the two will intensify in the days to come. It is evident that the US is unwilling to stand up against China alone. It is making an effort to create a fresh initiative with its allies to thwart China.

It is common knowledge that China’s clout is increasing in the region. It is actively endeavouring to create a new sphere of influence. The US is moving forward with its allies Japan, India and Australia to obstruct China. While Quad, the US-led informal security dialogue comprising four countries including India, kicked off in 2007, it had become inactive. Though a virtual summit among its top leaders held in March this year, Quad was not only revived, but also took up a plan to widen its scope of action. The statement issued at the end of the summit spoke about Quad’s activities in this region pertaining to climate change, cyber security, technology and more.