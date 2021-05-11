As right-wing populists take over

Although the above points are vital reasons behind the rise of right-wing populism, the story did not start here nor does it end here. Recently, successive Western governments, whether conservative or liberal, had adopted and implemented progressive reforms in their tenures. Steps such as the legalisation of same-sex marriage, pro-immigration policies and many other reforms thought to be progressive in nature seem to be despised by the socially conservative segments of the society, who tend to be religiously and culturally observant. These reforms which have attracted and gained support of ‘progressive minded’ voters (who are predominantly college educated Gen Z youths) in the West, have changed and transformed the societies in those countries. In an increasingly progressive society, a large portion of the people is feeling like a ‘fish out of the water’. Voters of the culturally conservative segments of the society had begun to feel alienated in their own countries and expressed their disapproval of the prevailing social and economic orders by voting for people who seemed to share their concerns. Right-wing populist politicians took their chance in this situation and took a dig at the ‘’establishment’’ to lure voters.

Culturally driven voters are more committed than ideologically driven voters. Ideologies tend to be superficial, however culture, religion and centuries old traditions are more deeply rooted. With new situations, new ideologies are born. Capitalism, Socialism, liberalism – these are ideologies that are born due to circumstances and are altered, substituted or even cease to exist as circumstances change in the society and the wider world as a result. That’s why culturally conservative voters are apparently more dedicated to their cause.

Former US president Donald Trump, who appealed to his primarily white, Christian, non-college educated voters (a significant portion also being white-supremacists) due to his ‘America First’ rhetoric by issuing travel bans, regulating the influx of Mexican immigrants to combat drug trafficking, imposing tariffs on Chinese imports into the country – all of these kept gaining massive approval of his voters and supporters even though the multiple scandals and poor handling of the pandemic situation during his term could have tarnished his image and support. In the next election in 2020, even though he lost, it was a tight race with a slight margin.

The storming of the US Capitol and the large-scale pro-Trump rallies are a testimony to that. This has also exposed the United States' steady turn towards this prevailing ‘style’, and is likely to become the new façade of the country in the coming years, with militias like Boogaloo Boys and Proud Boys having strong and considerably large bases. Right-wing voters who form a huge bulk of the country (one could argue nearly half of the country), are also dissatisfied, especially after seeing a Black president and now the first female vice-president of colour, because in the end, according to them, the US is a White-Christian country whose values are constantly being ‘violated’.