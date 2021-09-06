Back to AfPak?

However, Pakistan’s objection might not have been the only factor for dissuading the US from using the AfPak after 2010. It was probably the emergence of China as the most important economic competitor on global level after the unsettling recession faced by western capitalism in 2008 that changed the US threat perception. The Chinese Belt and Road vision followed soon after. In the context of these developments China (or the Communist Party of China as the official US official line goes) came up as top most threat to the US national interests relegating all other threats. This is where the US is supposed to have revisited its Afghan policy.

According to the revised paradigm injecting Taliban’s theocracy in the Afghan system has the potential to attract the Muslim populations in Xinjiang and Central Asia. The resulting Talibanization can create problems for China, Russia and Iran. But for Pakistan it is a catch 22 situation. It has long term commitments with China over China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC) in which Chinese have already invested huge amounts of money. Going by the reports published in official Chinese media, it is eagerly looking forward to Taliban controlled Afghanistan joining the CPEC.

China is definitely banking on Pakistani influence over the Taliban. But then how would the US react to such a development? Wouldn’t it revive the geopolitics of AfPak? After all Taliban haven’t fully abided by the Doha deal with the US by not cutting off its relations with Al-Qaeda and other members of international terror syndicate and it wouldn’t be much difficult for the US to make out a case if it needs to do so.