Back to school, back to the norm

The government announcement came. Families and school administrators were sent scrambling. Schedules needed to be made, rooms arranged, furniture and books cleaned, lines in hallways marked, and teachers informed of the new processes. It was a fast and furious week. One hardly knew what to think, what to dream, and what to do. It was as if we forgot how a school even works, how it feels, and what to do next. It was stunning news.

Excited children shrieked with happiness, parents were concerned and relieved while administrators huddled in their homes and offices to find a way to manage reentry or a hybrid system. Parents struggled with the decision of whether it might be too risky to send their children to school. Dhaka waited, holding its breath, in case the official announcement would change.