Uncertainty and instability hurting the economy

Politics have been shrouded in uncertainty. There has been unrest as various groups are taking to the streets to press their demands. The uncertainties and instability are hurting the economy and obstructing reform initiatives. At the same time, investors are lacking confidence in committing to new investments. As a result, employment is not increasing.

Although there has been some sort of stability in various indices of the economy over the last nine months, there has been no significant progress in investment or creation of jobs. While some indicators in the macroeconomy have improved, others have not met expectations. Though the upward trend of inflation is somewhat controlled, it remains at an intolerably high level.

Remittance inflow remains strong, which has improved the foreign exchange situation. Exporters, anticipating an increase in prices in the future, are no longer keeping their earnings abroad as before; instead they are bringing their export income back to the country. This has helped balance external transactions.