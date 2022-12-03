Messi, my love, my ‘lover’!

Not very tall, he stood there, brown hair, a rather silly smile on his face, wearing his No 19 jersey. This was Lionel Messi. Born in the town Rozario, Argentina. My surname, Rozario, I was thrilled! I liked him! It was that proverbial ‘love at first sight!’ At first sight I bundled up my heart and soul and handed it over to him.

I slipped Shyamal da of our hostel some money to buy me scotch tape. I carefully cut out Messi’s picture from the magazine and laminated it myself. I would show the picture to anyone and everyone, saying a new player would be playing for Argentina this year. He is my love, my lover! Everyone would laugh, but my class friends had full support for my craze.

World Cup 2006 kicked off. But how was I to watch the games? TV was a no-no. The match would begin in the evening. But I was no one to be defeated so easily. I pretended to be going to the tap outside to wash my plate and slipped and fell – on purpose. My friends were well aware of my act. By the afternoon I was moaning and groaning in ‘pain’ and my hostel super sent me home. Yes! I have hardly ever been so happy in my life. I thought to myself, the things I do for my love! And Messi may have been my love at the time, but he still hadn’t become the ‘Messi’ by then.

If I was mesmerised by Messi’s picture in the magazine, I was all the more so seeing him play. Okay, so I hurt myself to watch the first match. How would I watch his other matches?